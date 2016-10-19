Leonardo DiCaprio is aiding the investigation into a Malaysian embezzlement scam that involved his hit film about financial market fraud, "The Wolf of Wall Street," according to his spokesperson Tuesday.

DiCaprio contacted the US Justice Department in July just after it filed a lawsuit to seize more than $1 billion in allegedly ill-gotten assets tied to Malaysian state investment fund 1MDB, including rights to the film, his spokesperson said.

Allegations of a vast international scheme of embezzlement and money-laundering involving billions of dollars of 1MDB money began to emerge two years ago, rocking Malaysia's political establishment.

In a July lawsuit, the US Justice Department detailed how "Malaysian Official 1" — later identified by officials as Malaysian Prime Minister Najib Razak — family members, and close associates diverted billions from the now-stricken fund.

Najib launched the fund, 1Malaysia Development Berhad in 2009 and closely oversaw it. Both he and 1MDB deny any wrongdoing.

The money allegedly siphoned from 1MDB was used to buy hundreds of millions of dollars worth of assets around the world, and allegedly financed the production of "The Wolf of Wall Street."

DiCaprio's 2013 film about Wall Street corruption and greed was financed by Red Granite Pictures, co-founded by Riza Aziz, stepson of the Malaysian prime minister.

The Hollywood A-lister and environmentalist reportedly was friends with Aziz associate Jho Low, also named in the lawsuit.

The Justice Department wants to seize royalties from the film, as well as real estate in Beverly Hills, New York and London, artworks by Monet and Van Gogh, and a Bombardier jet.