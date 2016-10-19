More than 50 bodies have been recovered from a ferry that sank in central Myanmar, a local official said Wednesday, warning the toll would keep rising as workers raise the capsized boat.

Scores of teachers and university students were onboard the overloaded vessel that went down early Saturday on the Chindwin River in the Sagaing region.

Some 150 people were rescued after the ferry sank on its way to Monywa, a city around 72 kilometres to the south.

Officials believe the ferry could be carrying up to 250 people fearing the death toll could top 100 as they search through the boat.

Bloated corpses floated to the surface as searchers hauled the top part of the ferry out of the water with cranes on Wednesday.

"The total death toll has now reached 53," Sa Willy Frient, the local director of social welfare and resettlement who is leading the operation, told AFP.