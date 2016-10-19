Residents of Indonesia's capital Jakarta will be paid $1.50 for every rat they catch.

The "Rat Eradication Movement" is aimed at cleaning up Jakarta, one of the world's most overcrowded and polluted megacities, where vermin are a common problem, especially in poor slum areas.

"There are many rats here, and big ones," Jakarta Deputy Governor Djarot Saiful Hidayat was quoted as saying on a government news website.

He urged people to avoid using firearms while capturing the rodents but did not specify whether they should be brought in dead or alive.