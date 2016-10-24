Indian police officers raided a Maoist-Naxalite gathering in the eastern state of Odisha, killing 24 rebels in a "shoot-out," police officials said on Monday.

The Maoists, better known as Naxalites, have been at war with India for decades in what they call a semi-feudal state, accusing the country of neglecting land and job rights of tenant farmers and the poor. Government data shows nearly 8,000 people have been killed between 2001 and 2012 in the deadly conflict.

Police were tipped-off that around 30 rebels had gathered close to the border with Andhra Pradesh state, Odisha police chief KB Singh said.

"Immediately after seeing the police forces, the Maoists began firing at them and the police had to retaliate," N Sambasiva Rao, the Andhra Pradesh director general of police said, according to local sources.

Local media also said two police officers were injured in the battle.