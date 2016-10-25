WORLD
2 MIN READ
UK approves new Heathrow airport runway
A special government committee has provided backing to build a third landing strip at the international airport in London, promising a boost in economic growth and an increase in jobs.
UK approves new Heathrow airport runway
The move to back the expansion of Heathrow has been met with controversy as environmentalists claim it could further breach existing EU climate regulations. / TRT World and Agencies
By Staff Reporter
October 25, 2016

Plans to build a third $22 billion runway at Heathrow have been given the green light by the British government, ending 25 years of debate and indecision.

The runway is due to bring 77,000 additional local jobs over the next 14 years. The expansion will provide economic benefits to passengers and the wider economy worth up to £61 billion.

"The government today announced its support for a new runway at Heathrow - the first full-length runway in the south-east since the Second World War," an official statement said after a cabinet meeting.

The decision was made unanimously by a government committee of senior ministers but does not have the requisite parliamentary approval to go into effect. This step would take up to a year to go into effect.

Recommended

Business leaders have long expressed a need for a new runway, saying that London's five existing airports are failing to keep up with rising air travel demand, effectively representing a lost money-making opportunity.

However, environmentalists are criticising the expansion as the existing system already breaches EU air pollution limits, and are threatening legal action.

In what some call a rare move, Foreign Minister Boris Johnson and MP Justine Greening have been given permission from Prime Minister Theresa May to publicly voice their disagreement.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Ecuador detains five after attack on President Noboa's car
‘I stand with the people’: An aid worker carries the burden of hope in Gaza
By Zulal Sema, Alam El-Din Sadiq
At least 18 killed after landslide hits bus in northern India
Turkish defence firm delivers combat systems to Indonesian Navy
US-Canada 'working closely' on 'Golden Dome' missile system: Trump
Azerbaijan takes Turkic bloc chair, proposes joint drills, energy corridor
Turkish, Russian leaders discuss bilateral ties, regional, global issues
Charlie Kirk faced pressure from Jewish donors before his death, US commentator claims
Kremlin: US deliveries of Tomahawk missiles to Kiev could lead to 'serious escalation'
Israeli blockade forces Gaza babies to share oxygen masks: UNICEF
Moscow rules out troop deployment to Kabul; Taliban averse to any foreign military bases
Syria, SDF reach 'immediate, comprehensive' ceasefire
After two years of Gaza genocide, experts urge Israel’s removal from the UN
Pope Leo to visit Türkiye and Lebanon in his first trip abroad
Quantum leaps: Trio win Nobel Physics Prize for breakthroughs that made quantum theory tangible
Decoding the mystery of drones over Europe: False flag ops or Russian hybrid tactics?
By Murat Sofuoglu