Afghan Taliban released a video which shows a suicide bomb attack in the southern Helmand province, promoting its campaign with aerial footage for the first time .

The video stream was uploaded on the group's website on Sunday but came into attention after the US non-governmental organisation SITE reported it on Tuesday.

The Afghan defence ministry said the drone footage showed a suicide bomber speaking in front of the Humvee, which was then driven into a military base in Nawa district of Helmand province and exploded.

The High Mobility Multipurpose Wheeled Vehicle (HMMWV), commonly known as the Humvee, is a military truck provided to Afghan troops by the US forces.

"The remote-controlled drones to capture footage of their (Taliban) fighters conducting attacks is nothing but to instil fear among people and to indicate how far they can get in defeating us, but in fact, using a drone is not something they can call an achievement," the Al Jazeera website quoted Dawlat Waziri, spokesperson for the Afghan defence ministry.

"You can get a drone anywhere, in any shop. They found or bought one, and used it."