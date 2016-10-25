Chinese electronic marker, Hangzhou Xiongmai Technology Co, said it will recall around 10,000 webcams sold in US market after they played a key role along with other internet-enabled devices in Frida's devastating cyber attack.

Suspected hackers targeted the US based Dyn Internet performance management company on Friday, hitting its server infrastructure by a Distributed Denial of Service (DDoS) attack.

The attack temporarily blocked several popular sites such as Reddit, Twitter, PayPal, Netflix and Spotify through smart home devices, including those made by the China-based company.

Xiongmai announced on Monday, they would recall the cameras as a part of its "social responsibility."

The manufacturer said the password function of the products will be strengthened and sent back to the users. It also added that the biggest issue which the users faced is the unchangeable default password.

In a statement, the company denied the allegations that its products had played a large role in the massive attack.

"Security issues are a problem facing all mankind. Since industry giants have experienced them, Xiongmai is not afraid to experience them once, too," it said.

The US Department of Homeland Security (DHS) said it had discussed the attacks in a conference call with 18 major communications service providers and was working to develop a new set of "strategic principles" for securing internet-connected devices.

White House spokesman Josh Earnest said he has no information about who are responsible for the disruption.

A collective hacker group,called as New World Hackers claimed on Twitter that they were behind the attack.