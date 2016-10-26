POLITICS
3 MIN READ
Dutch company invents giant air purifier
The giant vacuum cleaner will be placed on top of buildings and is designed to reduce pollution in the atmosphere, including the amount of cancer-causing particles.
Dutch company invents giant air purifier
Three milliion people die every year as a result of outdoor air pollution. / AFP
By Staff Reporter
October 26, 2016

A new weapon in the fight against environmental pollution is literally a breath of fresh air. Dutch inventors have built an enormous outdoor ‘vacuum cleaner,' which pulls toxic particles from the air.

About 6.5 million people die every year due to air pollution according to the UN and 92 percent of people in the world are exposed to air quality so poor, it poses a major health risk.

The World Health Organization says air pollution is the "single greatest environmental threat we all face."

The air purification system has the ability to filter air 300 metres around and up to seven kilometres above it. It is intended to help reduce air pollution and the amount of cancer-causing chemicals in the environment.

The device is "placed basically on top of buildings and it works like a big vacuum cleaner," said Henk Boersen, a spokesman for the Envinity Group, which unveiled the system in Amsterdam on Tuesday.

Recommended

Tests were carried out by the Energy Research Centre of the Netherlands on the prototype. "A large column of air will pass through the filter and come out clear," Boersen said, speaking on the sidelines of a major two-day offshore energy conference in Amsterdam.

It boasts the ability to treat some 800,000 cubic metres of air an hour compared to 30,000 cubic metres an hour filtered by the Smog Free Tower, another air purifying system. The tower was installed in Beijing by Dutch artist Daan Roosegaarde last month.

Governments, businesses and airports have already expressed interest in the project, Boersen said.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Negotiators in Egypt examining list for potential Israeli-Palestinian swap, says White House
By Baba Umar
Two years of Israeli genocide in Gaza. Here's how US shielded Netanyahu from accountability
Jeffrey Sachs: ‘Vast majority of humanity wants Gaza war to end and Palestine to be free’
By Abhishek G Bhaya
Iran says it will not resume nuclear talks with Europeans 'at this stage'
Another one bites the dust! France's new PM resigns right after new cabinet unveiled
Tomahawk missile deliveries to Ukraine will 'destroy' Russia-US ties: Putin
Syria extends voting hours as citizens cast ballots in historic first elections since Assad’s fall
Georgian PM accuses EU of backing plot to topple his government
Pakistan warns India of 'devastation' after New Delhi's 'jingoistic statements'
As Hamas weighs response, US threatens 'tragic' outcome if it rejected Trump's Gaza plan
By Baba Umar
US strike against 'narco-trafficking vessel' off Venezuela coast kills four: Hegseth
Afghan Foreign Minister Muttaqi to visit India in first such trip since Taliban takeover
UNIFIL condemns Israeli drone grenade attacks near peacekeepers in southern Lebanon
Putin warns Europe as world enters 'polycentric era'
Top US universities face pressure to align with Trump's priorities for funding
Venezuela accuses US of 'provocation' after fighter jets spotted near coast