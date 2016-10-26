A new weapon in the fight against environmental pollution is literally a breath of fresh air. Dutch inventors have built an enormous outdoor ‘vacuum cleaner,' which pulls toxic particles from the air.

About 6.5 million people die every year due to air pollution according to the UN and 92 percent of people in the world are exposed to air quality so poor, it poses a major health risk.

The World Health Organization says air pollution is the "single greatest environmental threat we all face."

The air purification system has the ability to filter air 300 metres around and up to seven kilometres above it. It is intended to help reduce air pollution and the amount of cancer-causing chemicals in the environment.

The device is "placed basically on top of buildings and it works like a big vacuum cleaner," said Henk Boersen, a spokesman for the Envinity Group, which unveiled the system in Amsterdam on Tuesday.