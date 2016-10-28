Syrian opposition launched Grad rockets at Aleppo's Nairab airbase on Friday, according to the UK-based monitoring group, Syrian Observatory for Human Rights (SOHR).

The bombardment aimed to break the siege in areas in the city being attacked by regime forces.

A number of armed opposition groups are participating in the new offensive and the bombardment of the airbase was part of the operation, Zakaria Malahifji, an official from the opposition group said.

"Today is supposed to be the launch of the battle," Malahifji said, adding that, "All the rebel groups will participate."

Locations around the Khmeimim airbase near Latakia were also struck by the opposition using a truck-mounted multiple rocket launcher, SOHR said.