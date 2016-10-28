WORLD
2 MIN READ
Opposition attacks Syrian regime's airbase in Aleppo
The bombardment aims to break the siege in areas in the city being attacked by regime forces.
Opposition attacks Syrian regime's airbase in Aleppo
Opposition drives a Grad rocket launcher on a highway southwest of Aleppo. / TRT World and Agencies
By Staff Reporter
October 28, 2016

Syrian opposition launched Grad rockets at Aleppo's Nairab airbase on Friday, according to the UK-based monitoring group, Syrian Observatory for Human Rights (SOHR).

The bombardment aimed to break the siege in areas in the city being attacked by regime forces.

A number of armed opposition groups are participating in the new offensive and the bombardment of the airbase was part of the operation, Zakaria Malahifji, an official from the opposition group said.

"Today is supposed to be the launch of the battle," Malahifji said, adding that, "All the rebel groups will participate."

Locations around the Khmeimim airbase near Latakia were also struck by the opposition using a truck-mounted multiple rocket launcher, SOHR said.

Recommended

The observatory group also reported that more than 15 civilians killed and 100 wounded by opposition shelling on west Aleppo.

More than 400,000 people have been killed in Syria since the civil war started in 2011 and tens of millions displaced.

The war between the Assad regime and opposition forces began after the Arab Spring movement that swept through many countries in the Middle-East and North Africa.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
After two years of Gaza genocide, experts urge Israel’s removal from the UN
Pope Leo to visit Türkiye and Lebanon in his first trip abroad
Quantum leaps: Trio win Nobel Physics Prize for breakthroughs that made quantum theory tangible
Decoding the mystery of drones over Europe: False flag ops or Russian hybrid tactics?
By Murat Sofuoglu
Egypt reports 'significant progress' in Gaza ceasefire negotiations
China, India drive historic milestone as renewables generate more power than coal for first time
The woman in this photo from Gaza’s morgue is still alive — but almost everyone she loved is gone
Ex-PM and Macron ally calls for early election to avoid 'collapse' of France
India, UK hold maritime drills ahead of British prime minister's New Delhi visit
The Philippines' Cebu region records over 8,000 aftershocks following a 6.9 magnitude quake
India probes Adani Defence for $9 million tax evasion on missile parts imports
‘Hijabs torn off, medicine stolen’: British activist on Gaza flotilla recounts Israeli abuse
EU moves to restrict Russian diplomats' travel amid spying concerns and escalating drone strikes
Two years of Israel's genocide in Gaza: Palestinians starved, silenced and betrayed
Medical aid chopper crashes on Sacramento freeway, at least three suffer critical injuries
US spent $21.7 billion of American taxpayers' money to fund Israel's war on Gaza