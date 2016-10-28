The European Union and 24 countries on Friday signed an agreement to create the world's largest marine park in the Ross Sea in the Antarctic Ocean.

Scientists and activists described the agreement as a historic milestone in global efforts to protect marine diversity.

They also said the marine park will also allow for a greater understanding of the impact of climate change.

"The Ross Sea Region Marine Protected Area will safeguard one of the last unspoiled ocean wilderness areas on the planet – home to unparalleled marine bio-diversity and thriving communities of penguins, seals, whales, seabirds, and fish," US Secretary of State John Kerry said in a statement.

The Ross Sea is considered to be one of the world's most ecologically important oceans.

The marine park will be protected from commercial fishing for 35 years, the Commission for the Conservation of Antarctic Marine Living Resources said, after a meeting in Hobart, Australia.