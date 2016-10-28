POLITICS
3 MIN READ
World's largest marine park to be created in Antarctic Ocean
The Ross Sea, which is considered to be one of the world's most ecologically important oceans, will host the marine park. It will cover a massive 1.55 million square km of ocean and be protected from commercial fishing.
World's largest marine park to be created in Antarctic Ocean
The Ross Sea in east Antarctica is seen as one of the world's most ecologically important oceans. / TRT World and Agencies
By Staff Reporter
October 28, 2016

The European Union and 24 countries on Friday signed an agreement to create the world's largest marine park in the Ross Sea in the Antarctic Ocean.

Scientists and activists described the agreement as a historic milestone in global efforts to protect marine diversity.

They also said the marine park will also allow for a greater understanding of the impact of climate change.

"The Ross Sea Region Marine Protected Area will safeguard one of the last unspoiled ocean wilderness areas on the planet – home to unparalleled marine bio-diversity and thriving communities of penguins, seals, whales, seabirds, and fish," US Secretary of State John Kerry said in a statement.

The Ross Sea is considered to be one of the world's most ecologically important oceans.

The marine park will be protected from commercial fishing for 35 years, the Commission for the Conservation of Antarctic Marine Living Resources said, after a meeting in Hobart, Australia.

Recommended

The sanctuary will cover more than 12 percent of the Southern Ocean, a massive 1.55 million square km (600,000 square miles), which is home to more than 10,000 species, including most of the world's penguins, whales, seabirds, colossal squid and Antarctic tooth fish.

Fishing will be completely banned in 1.1 million square km (425,000 square miles) of the Ross Sea, while some fishing for krill and sawfish will be allowed in certain areas designated for research.

Russia agreed to the deal, after blocking conservation proposals on five previous occasions.

The 25-member commission, which includes Russia, China, the United States and the European Union, requires unanimous support for decisions.

"They all have diverse economic, political interests, and to get them all to align - especially in the context of their divergent economic interests - is quite a challenge," Evan Bloom, director at the US Department of State and leader of the US delegation.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Negotiators in Egypt examining list for potential Israeli-Palestinian swap, says White House
By Baba Umar
Two years of Israeli genocide in Gaza. Here's how US shielded Netanyahu from accountability
Jeffrey Sachs: ‘Vast majority of humanity wants Gaza war to end and Palestine to be free’
By Abhishek G Bhaya
Iran says it will not resume nuclear talks with Europeans 'at this stage'
Another one bites the dust! France's new PM resigns right after new cabinet unveiled
Tomahawk missile deliveries to Ukraine will 'destroy' Russia-US ties: Putin
Syria extends voting hours as citizens cast ballots in historic first elections since Assad’s fall
Georgian PM accuses EU of backing plot to topple his government
Pakistan warns India of 'devastation' after New Delhi's 'jingoistic statements'
As Hamas weighs response, US threatens 'tragic' outcome if it rejected Trump's Gaza plan
By Baba Umar
US strike against 'narco-trafficking vessel' off Venezuela coast kills four: Hegseth
Afghan Foreign Minister Muttaqi to visit India in first such trip since Taliban takeover
UNIFIL condemns Israeli drone grenade attacks near peacekeepers in southern Lebanon
Putin warns Europe as world enters 'polycentric era'
Top US universities face pressure to align with Trump's priorities for funding
Venezuela accuses US of 'provocation' after fighter jets spotted near coast