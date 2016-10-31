Iceland's Prime Minister Sigurour Ingi Johannsson said on Sunday he would hand the president his resignation so that a new government can be formed.

The announcement comes after an election that produced big gains for the radical Pirates but gave the largest bloc of seats to the center-right Independence Party.

Gunnlaugsson's Progressive Party was the election's biggest casualty, losing 11 of the 19 seats it held in the 63-seat parliament, as voters punished it for its links to the financial crash and corruption claims.

Saturday's election was called after then-prime minister Sigmundur David Gunnlaugsson resigned in April during public protests over his offshore holdings, revealed in the Panama Papers leak.

The conservative Independence Party took 29 percent of the vote and 21 of 63 parliament seats. Leader Bjarni Benediktsson said the party should be given a mandate by President Gudni Th. Johannesson to form a new coalition government.

The Pirates — anti-authoritarian advocates of direct democracy and digital freedom — almost tripled their vote share from 5 percent in 2013 to 14.5 percent, and will get 10 seats in Iceland's parliament, the Althingi.

The Left-Green movement, with 15.9 percent, will also get 10 seats in a parliament that is shaping up to be evenly split between parties of the left and the right.

The result was better than expected for the Independents, who have governed in coalition since 2013.

The Pirates' result fell short of what some polls had suggested — and what the party's fleet of energetic volunteers and supporters had hoped.

Like Spain's Podemos or the movement behind Bernie Sanders in the US presidential race, the four-year-old Pirates Party drew in throngs of young supporters who ran the Pirates' largely volunteer-driven campaign.