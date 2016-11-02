Vietnam has ordered an investigation into a blaze which killed 13 people at a karaoke bar, officials said on Wednesday.

Most of the dead were government workers at a staff party being held in a multi-storey building in Hanoi's commercial Cau Giay District.

The fire started around lunchtime on Tuesday and flames quickly spread to engulf three neighbouring buildings as clouds of black smoke filled the air, a witness said. The blaze took five hours to extinguish.

"Hundreds of firemen and police officers were mobilised to extinguish the fire," said a ward official, The Chung. He added that two police officers were being treated for injuries sustained while trying to douse the flames.

Vietnamese Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc has ordered police to immediately investigate the cause of the fire and "seriously punish wrongdoing," according to the government's website.

He also told local authorities to closely inspect karaoke bars and restaurants for fire safety and equipment and shut down the outlets that failed to meet fire preventive measures.

State-run media quoted an official as saying 11 of the victims were government employees.

"They went out partying after finishing a test during a political training course," Hanoi's party chief Hoang Trung Hai said, according to newspaper Tuoi Tre.

He said the fire might have been sparked by construction inside the building and trapped patrons likely suffocated inside the windowless karaoke rooms.