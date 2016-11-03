Italian police have allegedly beat, sexually assaulted and used electric shocks on asylum seekers arriving in Italy by boat, in order to obtain their fingerprints, Amnesty International said in a report on Thursday.

EU's so-called "hotspots", reception centres for processing migrants, requires Italy to fingerprint the incomers on their arrival so they can be prevented from claiming asylum elsewhere.

"The European Union's pressure on Italy to 'get tough' on refugees and migrants has led to unlawful expulsions and ill-treatment which in some cases may amount to torture," Amnesty said.

The report said such treatment amounted to torture within the United Nations Convention Against Torture. It also said some people were detained arbitrarily.

The hotspot approach to receive refugees and migrants in key arrival countries like Italy was introduced in 2015, as a way to faster identify, screen and filter all newly arrived men, women and children.

Italy has become the main arrival point in Europe for people fleeing persecution and poverty in Africa, most of them crossing the Mediterranean from Libya in search of a better life.

Last year Europe saw an influx of more than one million migrants and asylum seekers fleeing war and poverty in its worst such crisis since World War II.

European law says refugees must stay in the country where they first enter the bloc, and that is determined by where they give their fingerprints. Until last year, most refugees refused to be identified and headed straight for the richer north.