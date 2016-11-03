Allan Mayer is a leading specialist in crisis management.

Prominent names from the entertainment industry such as Johnny Depp, Eminem and Universal Studios have used his services.

But when it comes to social media, people have never been under the spotlight they find themselves today.

A random tweet shared as a joke, a Facebook post interpreted in a completely different context or a statement made in haste could easily spiral into a career-spoiling scandal within minutes, he says.

"Most of the time the problem arises when people don't tell their own stories on social media and leave the job to someone else," Mayer told a communications conference in Istanbul on Thursday.

"Media abhors vacuum and when someone else tells your story, then chances are you wouldn't like it."

People make mistakes but they shouldn't shy away from clearing their position afterwards, he added.

Mayer, often referred to as a spin doctor by the press, shared three advises that could help avoid making the mistake of falling on the wrong side of the internet.

"Think Before You Post"

This might sound like an obvious suggestion, but Mayer says impulsive behaviour on social media is the biggest cause for getting caught up in a storm of unwanted attention.

In December 2013, Justine Sacco, a senior public relations executive at the InterActive Corporation, made the mistake of posting a casual tweet without giving it a second thought.

Before boarding an 11-hour long flight from London to Cape Town, she tweeted: "Going to Africa. Hope I don't get AIDS. Just kidding. I am white!"

She only had 170 followers and the tweet was intended as a joke she shared with a few friends.

"By the time her plane landed, the tweet had been shared thousands of times and she had already lost her job," Mayer said.

"There is no such thing as a private conversation on social media."

"Avoid Jumping Onto The Bandwagon"

Mayer says people are quick to add their voice to ongoing discussions and trending topics on social media.

In November 2011, famous Hollywood actor Ashton Kutcher tweeted about something he wasn't sure about.