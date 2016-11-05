Part of Russia's Black Sea fleet, frigate Admiral Grigorovich arrived off the Syrian coast on Friday to join the country's existing naval presence in the region.

According to the Guardian, the Grigorovich—one of Russia's most modern warships— has "fearsome ground attack capability in the form of Kalibr land-attack cruise missiles."

The frigate arrived as the latest pause in Syrian regime and Russian air strikes on Aleppo came to an end Friday night, bringing with it fears that the Kalibr missiles might be used against rebel forces in the fight for the key city. Russia has been accused of using the missiles—said to have a range of 1,500 kilometres (930) miles—in Syria in 2015.

Grigorovich left Crimean port of Sevastopol on November 3. The frigate passed through the Bosphorus in Istanbul, Turkey on Thursday.

In October, an eight-ship battle group—including Russia's sole aircraft carrier Admiral Kuznetsov, nuclear-powered battlecruiser Pyotr Velikiy, two anti-submarine warships and four support vessels—started moving towards Mediterranean where they were expected to join around 10 other Russian vessels already off the Syrian coast.