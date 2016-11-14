In what appears to be the beginning of a major battle in northern Syria, Turkish jets on Sunday hit 15 Daesh targets in al Bab as part of Operation Euphrates Shield, a day after the Free Syrian Army (FSA) pushed its way into the Daesh-controlled district.

As Turkish-backed FSA fighters entered the district, Daesh is reported to have retreated to prepare for a major battle ahead. Turkey launched the ongoing cross-border offensive on August 24 to oust Daesh and YPG terrorists from its border with Syria.

The YPG is a Syrian wing of PKK which is recognised as a terrorist organisation by the US, EU and Turkey.

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan had said seizing control of al Bab, around 30 km (19 miles) south of the border, was a goal of the operation before targeting Manbij. But FSA fighters have recently driven Daesh out of that city.