Turkey fired 9,977 security officials and 5,000 civil servants on Tuesday who are allegedly linked to illegal organisations, authorities said.

A state of emergency was imposed in Turkey following a failed coup bid on July 15 and so far the government has dismissed, suspended and arrested around 120,000 state institutions, private companies and NGOs.

The operations have mainly focused on the Fethullah Gulen Terror Organisation (FETO) and PKK which is designated as a terrorist group by Turkey, the United States and the European Union.