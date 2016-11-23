United States President Barack Obama on Tuesday awarded recipients his final 21 Presidential Medals of Freedom as his time in the White House draws to a close.

The nation's highest civilian honour is given to those who make "especially meritorious contributions to the security or national interests of the US, to world peace, or to cultural or other significant public or private endeavours," the White House said in a statement.

"I always love doing this event," Obama said, "But this is a particularly impressive class."

This year's honorees come from a variety of fields and backgrounds.

'We've got innovators and artists, public servants, rabble rousers, athletes, renowned character actors - like the guy from Space Jam,' said the President.

"It's useful when you think about this incredible collection of people to realise that this is what makes us the greatest nation on earth," Obama said.

American comedian Ellen DeGeneres was praised for her decades-long LGBT activism and for her contribution to US pop culture.

"What an incredible burden that was to bear - to risk your career like that - people don't do that very often. And then, to have the hopes of millions on your shoulders," Obama told DeGeneres.

Recipient List:

Kareem Abdul-Jabbar

Abdul-Jabbar is a retired basketball player. He was a six-time NBA Most Valuable Player and a 19-time NBA All-Star. He is also a social justice advocate.

Elouise Cobell (posthumous)

Cobell was a leader in the Blackfeet Tribal community and launched campaigns for Native American self-determination and financial independence.

Ellen DeGeneres

DeGeneres is an award-winning comedian who has hosted her popular daytime talk show, The Ellen DeGeneres Show, since 2003. DeGeneres came out as a lesbian on The Oprah Winfrey Show in 1997 and is a long-time LGBT activist.

Robert De Niro

De Niro is an American actor and producer who is a seven-time Academy Award nominee and two-time Oscar winner, and a Kennedy Center honoree.

Richard Garwin

Garwin is a polymath physicist who made pioneering contributions to US defence and intelligence technologies. In 2003, he received the National Medal of Science, the US's highest honour in the fields of science and engineering.

Bill and Melinda Gates

The Gates established the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation in 2000, which aims to improve people's health, as well as help those suffering from hunger and extreme poverty to move out this cycle.

Frank Gehry

Gehry is a leading architect whose works have helped define contemporary architecture. His best-known buildings are the Walt Disney Concert Hall in Los Angeles and the Guggenheim Museum building in Bilbao, Spain.