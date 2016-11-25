Turkey said it would retaliate after three of its soldiers were killed in what the military said was a suspected Syrian regime air strike.

Even though Turkey's prime minister Binali Yildirim did not explicitly blame the Syrian regime for the attack in the city of al-Bab, or confirm the Turkish army's suspicion, he was very clear that his country would respond to the aggression.

"It is clear that some people are not happy with this battle Turkey has been fighting against Daesh. This attack will surely have a retaliation," Yildirim told reporters in the capital Ankara.

Turkish forces are fighting the Daesh and PKK terror groups in northern Syria, part of Turkish military operation Euphrates Shield, in close proximity to other sides in the long running civil war, soon to enter its sixth year.

The Turkish army supports the efforts of the Free Syrian Army (FSA), which is also fighting Daesh. This would be the first time Syrian regime forces have killed Turkish troops during the current operation in a war that has claimed almost 300,000 lives.

The Syrian regime has made no official comment about Thursday's attack, but a pro-Bashar al-Assad site, Al Masdar News, quoted an unnamed Syrian official denying Damascus' involvement.

Turkish president Recep Tayyip Erdogan said in a speech in the capital Ankara last Wednesday that the FSA was close to taking the city of al Bab which is the last stronghold of Daesh in the northern Aleppo countryside.