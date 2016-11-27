Syrian regime forces say they have captured the largest opposition-held district in southeastern Aleppo after fierce fighting, but rebels are disputing this, saying that the battle is ongoing.

If Masaken Hanano district is captured, it will be a major breakthrough in the regime's offensive to retake the entire city of Aleppo – Syria's biggest city before the start of civil war in 2011.

Masaken Hanano was the first district opposition fighters took in 2012 in a move that divided Aleppo into an eastern area held by the opposition and a western district controlled by the regime.

More than 250,000 civilians have been trapped under regime siege for months in the opposition-held east, with decreasing food and fuel supplies.

In 12 days since the renewed bombardment by the regime in east Aleppo, more than 500 civilians, including women and children, have been killed.

"The armed forces retook full control of Masaken Hanano after having put an end to the presence of terrorists there," the regime-run broadcaster said, referring to the opposition fighters.

Yasser al-Youssef, from the opposition group's Nureddin al-Zinki, said fighting was still under way on the southern edges of Masaken Hanano, which he called a district of "strategic importance".