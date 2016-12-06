President-elect Alexander Van Der Bellen is preparing to take office in Austria after victory in Sunday's election against far-right candidate Norbert Hofer.

Bellen said his win sends an important message to the rest of Europe.

"I think it's not an exaggeration to say that today we see a red and white flag, the flag of Austria, a red and white signal of hope and change, a signal goes from Austria to all the capitals of the European Union."