President-elect Donald Trump on Tuesday fired Michael G Flynn, the son of his top national security adviser Michael Flynn Sr, for spreading a fake news story on Twitter about Hillary Clinton that led to an armed confrontation on Sunday at a pizza restaurant in Washington, DC.

Flynn Jr's dismissal is related to tweets he made on Sunday in defence of an online conspiracy theory that led to a real-world act of violence when a man walked into the Comet Ping Pong pizzeria in the US capital with an assault rifle and opened fire.

The theory known as "Pizzagate" went viral. It alleges that a child sex abuse ring supposedly linked to Hillary Clinton had been operating out of the restaurant. Media outlets and the fact-checking website Snopes debunked the allegations, but they continued to attract attention.