A domestic flight of Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) with 48 passengers and crew on board crashed on Wednesday en route to Islamabad from the northern city of Chitral, officials said.

All 48 died after the plane burst into flames after it crashed in the country's mountainous northern region, officials confirmed.

"No one survived," said Danyal Gilani, a spokesman for Pakistan International Airlines.

The Pakistan military say they have already recovered 36 bodies from the scene and rescue teams are trying to find the rest over a very large area.

"All of the bodies are burned beyond recognition. The debris is scattered," Taj Muhammad Khan, a government official based in the Havelian region, told Reuters.