The bodies of 47 people who died in a plane crash in Pakistan's mountainous north on Wednesday will be taken to Islamabad for DNA testing and identification.

The Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) flight crashed into a hillside after one of its two turboprop engines failed while travelling from the city of Chitral to the capital Islamabad, bursting into flames and killing everyone on board.

The domestic Flight PK-661 carried 42 passengers and five crew members. Earlier reports had put the number on board as 48.

Pakistani celebrity-turned-Islamic preacher Junaid Jamshed, his wife, and Chitral city Deputy Commissioner Osama Warraich were among the passengers.

Three foreigners – two Austrians and a Chinese national – were also on board the plane.

"The dead bodies will be taken to Islamabad in helicopters (...) for DNA testing and identification," said Muhammad Abbas, a hospital official at Ayub Medical Complex in the northern garrison town of Abbottabad.

"Not one body was intact," he said.

Rescuers, including hundreds of villagers, had over night pulled the remains from the wreckage of the aircraft, parts of which were found hundreds of metres away from the main site in the Abbottabad district of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province.

Pakistan army troops and helicopters also participated in the rescue operation that was hindered by the rugged terrain.

"The bodies were burnt so badly we could not recognise whether they were women or men," a villager in his thirties, who declined to give his name, told AFP.