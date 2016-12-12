The United Nations General Assembly on Monday swore in Antonio Guterres as the ninth UN Secretary-General.

"From the acute crises in Syria, Yemen, South Sudan and elsewhere, to long-running disputes including the Israeli/Palestinian conflict, we need mediation, arbitration, as well as creative diplomacy," Guterres told the 193-member body.

Guterres, 67, will replace Ban Ki-moon, 72, of South Korea on January 1, 2017.

Guterres is a former prime minister of Portugal and spent 10 years as the UN High Commissioner for Refugees.

He is seen by many as a skilled politician, whose talents will be tested on major issues like Syria.