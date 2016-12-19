More than 500 children in Japan have been born and raised there with no legal rights. Teenager Gurwesak Singh is one of them.

Singh is in limbo while his parents' application for asylum is being reviewed. Meanwhile, he cannot attend a public school, work, travel, or obtain health insurance.

The issue is Japan's strict immigration rules. Blood, not birthright, determines citizenship. To become a Japanese citizen, at least one parent must be a Japanese national.

Immigration officials previously wanted Singh and his parents to leave the country.