Jordanian security forces killed four gunmen following a shootout on Sunday that killed nine people including five police officers and a Canadian tourist in the southern city of Karak, officials there said.

Daesh on Tuesday claimed responsibility for the attack.

Large quantities of explosives, suicide belts, and weapons were seized in a hideout after the gunfight.

"When we are in a region engulfed with fire from every side you expect that such events happen," said government spokesman Mohammad al Momani.

The stand-off took place at a Crusader castle, where the gunmen fled after an earlier shootout at a residential building in the city, injuring at least 34 people, including two foreign nationals.