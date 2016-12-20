President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on Tuesday said Turkey and Russia will form a joint committee to investigate the killing of Russia's ambassador to Turkey, Andrei Karlov.

Karlov was shot while speaking at the opening of a photo exhibition in the Turkish capital, Ankara, on Monday evening.

The gunman was a police officer.

He shouted the following after he pulled the trigger:

"God is great! God is Great! Don't forget Aleppo, don't forget Syria! Don't forget Aleppo, don't forget Syria! You will not taste safety unless our fields are safe. Only death can get me out of here. Whoever has a share in this tyranny will pay for it one by one."

Turkish special forces shot the assailant dead at the scene.

Karlov's body will be flown to Moscow on Tuesday for burial.

Erdogan spoke to Russian President Vladimir Putin by phone about the incident.

Both president's described the attack as a "provocation" to strain their country's "good relations."

Erdogan called the assassination an attack on the Russian and Turkish people.

Putin said the envoy's killing targeted Syria peace efforts.