"It is sad". This is how the president-elect, Donald Trump, referred to the current situation in Aleppo. Sad.

Well, what is sad, in my opinion, is that this situation in Aleppo is not new – the city has been under attack since 2012 and the world doesn't seem bothered.

Civilians and activists were asking the world for protection, to put an end to this brutality. Ceasefires, a safe zone and a no-fly zone. But what did they get in return? Accused of being traitors, or defenders of imperialism and interventionism. Men sitting comfortably in their homes on the other side of the planet, belittling others in flawless English – analyzing the alleged conspiracy against the Assad regime.

At the end of the day, Syrian voices do not matter. The lives of ordinary Syrians have become a political plaything for Facebook and Twitter debates.

These pundits have never lived in a war. They don't know the horror in Aleppo where the fight was wall to wall, building to building. A city where you don't know where the snipers are until someone dies, so the street will be marked as "marsood" the Arabic word for "targeted".

The bodies which marked such streets were mostly left there because they can't be reached. The snipers of course, don't distinguish man from woman. Every time you cross, the possibility of death looms over you. And even if you stay home, you are not safe.

When I worked in eastern Aleppo, I don't remember how many times I went to sleep not knowing if I would wake up, because barrel bombs and missiles mostly hit at night. The scariest part of all of that is how, not only we, but children had become accustomed to such scenes. People often say, not being scared of death is courage. No, this is despair. But do our voices matter?

I spoke to my friend Rami al Zien, who, like thousands of people, was waiting for evacuation from Aleppo. He couldn't hold his tears back while recording his voice message through Facebook, "I am just mentally exhausted, we are being played and things are changing every minute. I just want to stay alive, the evacuation was our only hope, but it seems that it's not working out. We want guarantees for safe evacuation. What is worse than death, is waiting for it. I am tired".

He has managed to reach Idlib and is now on his way to Turkey.

Eyewitnesses report that during the evacuation of Aleppo, 400 civilians fleeing to Idlib accompanied by the Red Cross were stopped by Shia backed militias, who forced them to strip, and took their IDs and documentation away. Four men were shot on the spot. One man was shot after he refused to hand over his documents, his pregnant wife was taken to an unknown destination. His only fault was standing up for himself and his wife. The rest of them were forced to go back to besieged eastern Aleppo, Waad Al Khatib, the award winning videographer for Channel 4 was one of them. Waiting for another deal, their fate and his, lies again in the hands of Russia and Iran.