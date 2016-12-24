WORLD
Protesters demand impeached South Korean President to step down
People in South Korea are spending Christmas Eve protesting on the streets demanding impeached President Park Geun-hye to step down.
Dressed in Father Christmas costumes, the protesters also gave away presents to children attending the demonstration. / TRT World and Agencies
By Staff Reporter
December 24, 2016

Protesters came out on Christmas Eve in Seoul on Saturday to participate in a protest rally demanding impeached President Park Geun-hye to step down.

Park was impeached earlier this month by the country's parliamentarians on charges of allegedly peddling her influence.

Dressed in Father Christmas costumes, the protesters also gave away presents to children attending the demonstration.

Meanwhile, a South Korean special prosecutor summoned Choi Soon-sheel, Park's jailed friend for her connection in the alleged corruption scandal.

TRT World's U-Jean Jung reports from the South Korean capital, Seoul.

SOURCE:TRT World
