TÜRKİYE
3 MIN READ
Erdogan's daughter says Turkey inspires hope for all Muslim World
Sumeyye Erdogan Bayraktar said that since coming into power in 2002 Turkey's ruling Justice and Development Party (AK Party) has provided religious freedom to followers of all beliefs.
Erdogan's daughter says Turkey inspires hope for all Muslim World
Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan's daughter and the vice chair of the Women and Democracy Association (KADEM) talks at the 15th Annual MAS-ICNA Convention in Chicago,Illinois on 26 December 2016. / TRT World and Agencies
By Staff Reporter
December 27, 2016

Sumeyye Erdogan Bayraktar, daughter of President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and vice-chairperson of the Istanbul-based Women and Democracy Association (KADEM), said that Turkey serves as an inspiration for other Muslim nations and shows that democracy and Islam can work well with each other.

Bayraktar attended on Monday the 15th Annual MAS-ICNA Convention, one of the largest and most diverse Islamic conventions in North America, as the guest of honour.

The summit opened with this year's theme, "American Muslims: Islamic Duties and Civic Obligations" in Chicago, Illinois, focusing to discuss the current problems of Islamic World and also in the US.

During the summit, Bayraktar said that since it came to power in 2002 Turkey's ruling Justice and Development Party (AK Party) has provided religious freedom to followers of all beliefs.

The Turkish president's daughter added that, "Other basic rights concerning language and identity had been introduced in the country, making all citizens, whatever their ethnicity, equal for the first time."

Recommended

She also accused Western powers of ignoring the democratic progress in Turkey and attempting to manipulate the country's internal dynamics.

Bayraktar also spoke about the July 15 coup attempt, which Ankara says was staged by the Gulenist Terrorist Organisation (FETO), and said, "The Turkish nation thwarted the coup on July 15th thanks to a strong culture of democracy."

Meanwhile, Bayraktar inaugurated the "July 15: Rise of the National Will" exhibition, organised by Turkish state-funded press agency, Anadolu Agency at the annual MAS-ICNA convention.

The MAS-ICNA convention, with the participation of thousands of Muslims across the globe, will continue through Wednesday at the McCormick Place, the largest convention center in North America.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Turkish activists detained in Gaza aid flotilla raid released, cross into Jordan en route home
‘Hijabs torn off, medicine stolen’: British activist on Gaza flotilla recounts Israeli abuse
Archaeologists discover 60 tombs dating back 2,200 years in western Türkiye
Two arrested in Türkiye over alleged Mossad espionage
Turkish, Saudi state railways ink deal for cooperation on infrastructure, maintenance
Türkiye’s renewable energy share tops 60% in 2025: Erdogan
Turkish president commemorates 102nd anniversary of Istanbul's liberation
Türkiye gathered evidence of crimes against humanity: Gaza flotilla activist
Türkiye working to repatriate 14 citizens still held in Israel after Gaza flotilla raid
Turkish activists detail harassment, abuse, racism in Israeli detention after aid flotilla attack
Global Sumud Flotilla 'a noble act' to prevent Israel's Gaza genocide: Türkiye's Fidan
Global Sumud Flotilla activists slam 'Israeli terrorism', hail Türkiye's support
Hamas has proven it is ready for peace in region: President Erdogan
Türkiye-UNIDO agreement on regional cooperation centre extended
36 Turkish citizens detained by Israel aboard Global Sumud Flotilla to return to Türkiye
Erdogan hails Hamas response, demands end to Gaza genocide that 'wounded global conscience'