WORLD
2 MIN READ
US denies accusations it's providing support to Daesh in Syria
The comments come after Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said the West were backing "terror groups" including Daesh in conflict-ridden Syria.
US denies accusations it's providing support to Daesh in Syria
US State Department spokesman Mark Toner. / TRT World and Agencies
By Staff Reporter
December 28, 2016

The Unites States (US) has denied accusations that it's providing 'sophisticated weaponry' to Daesh in Syria.

Washington has denied the accusations made by Turkey's President Recep Tayyip Erdogan that the US-led coalition is supporting Daesh in Syria.

US State Department spokesman Mark Toner said there was no support for the allegation.

But in his statement, Erdogan said Ankara had proof that Washington is supporting the PYD and YPG - considered as terrorist groups by Turkey.

Russian Allegations

Recommended

Washington has also denied allegations from Russia that it's providing an air defence system to rebels in Syria.

Moscow says such a weapon would directly threaten Russian forces.

But the US State of Department insists there are no plans to provide those arms to the Syrian rebels.

TRT World'sFrancis Collings who is in Gaziantep near Turkey's border with Syria reports.

SOURCE:TRT World
Explore
Decoding the mystery of drones over Europe: False flag ops or Russian hybrid tactics?
By Murat Sofuoglu
Egypt reports 'significant progress' in Gaza ceasefire negotiations
China, India drive historic milestone as renewables generate more power than coal for first time
The woman in this photo from Gaza’s morgue is still alive — but almost everyone she loved is gone
Ex-PM and Macron ally calls for early election to avoid 'collapse' of France
India, UK hold maritime drills ahead of British prime minister's New Delhi visit
The Philippines' Cebu region records over 8,000 aftershocks following a 6.9 magnitude quake
India probes Adani Defence for $9 million tax evasion on missile parts imports
‘Hijabs torn off, medicine stolen’: British activist on Gaza flotilla recounts Israeli abuse
EU moves to restrict Russian diplomats' travel amid spying concerns and escalating drone strikes
Two years of Israel's genocide in Gaza: Palestinians starved, silenced and betrayed
Medical aid chopper crashes on Sacramento freeway, at least three suffer critical injuries
US spent $21.7 billion of American taxpayers' money to fund Israel's war on Gaza
Indonesia ends rescue effort at collapsed boarding school with 61 confirmed dead
Two years on, thousands of Palestinians are missing in Gaza as desperate families search for clues
US lawmakers urge Trump to press Israel to release detained Americans from Gaza flotilla