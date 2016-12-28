The Unites States (US) has denied accusations that it's providing 'sophisticated weaponry' to Daesh in Syria.

Washington has denied the accusations made by Turkey's President Recep Tayyip Erdogan that the US-led coalition is supporting Daesh in Syria.

US State Department spokesman Mark Toner said there was no support for the allegation.

But in his statement, Erdogan said Ankara had proof that Washington is supporting the PYD and YPG - considered as terrorist groups by Turkey.

Russian Allegations