At least 800 sub-Saharan African immigrants tried to cross into Spain's North African enclave of Ceuta from Morocco on Sunday by storming a border fence, though most were eventually turned away, the Spanish and Moroccan governments said.

Dozens of immigrants made it to the top of the six-metre barbed wire fence early on Sunday before being taken down by cranes, footage from local TV station Faro TV showed.

Spain said about 1,100 immigrants attempted the crossing. Only two were allowed into Ceuta to be taken to the hospital while the rest were returned to Morocco, the Spanish government said in a statement.

Five Spanish police and 50 from Morocco were injured, the government added after immigrants used rocks and metal bars to try and break through gates to access the fence and clashed with authorities.

Morocco's interior ministry reported that some 800 immigrants had tried to storm the enclave and that all had been arrested. It said 10 members of its security forces were seriously wounded.