John Berger, the British art critic and Booker-prize winning author, passed away in Paris on Monday. He was 90.

Berger had been ill for about one year and breathed his last at his home in Antony, a suburb in Paris, said his friend Simon McBurney who is a British actor.

His pioneering 1972 book and the BBC series it spawned, "Ways of Seeing," redefined the way a generation saw art.