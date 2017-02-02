The Fetullah Terrorist Organisation is not just a threat to Turkey, it could also grow into a threat for Europe, Prime Minister Binali Yildirim said in talks with German Chancellor Angela Merkel on Thursday.

"Today they (FETO members) are hurting Turkey. But I am sure in the future they could turn into a big threat for all of Europe. So we need to increase our efforts in combating terrorism," Yildirim said.

Merkel is in Ankara for the first time since the July 15 coup attempt. She has come to appreciate the Turkish position more so after her visit, Merkel said, as she saw first-hand the damage done to the parliament that night.

According to Yildirim, while there has been criticism from some quarters about how Turkey has been handling putsch suspects, mistakes can be made but then are rectified.