The recent reactions from the heads of privately held companies such as Google and Starbucks to President Donald Trump's travel ban remind us the private sector can be more fully engaged in the peace process as well as global justice.

With a shift in U.S. global engagement imminent, thinking more broadly about the actors who can best help create and support peaceful and just societies across the globe is prudent. Nowhere is this more evident than in Colombia.

Promigas Colombia, a large energy company with a strong culture of peace building, has established its own independent foundation, Fundacion Promigas. The foundation focuses on developing educational opportunities, such as the Jovenes + Emprendedores training program. It has 43 projects improving opportunities for an estimated 41,203 people. The company is also an active member of the United Nations Global Compact.

These private efforts are in contrast to hampered and delayed official public responses from the U.S. government. In a written response to Senate Foreign Relations Committee questions recently, Trump's nominee for Secretary of State, Rex Tillerson, hedged support for the Colombian peace process.

Yet, private intersection in political and public policy arenas is not always beneficial. For instance, corporations such as Talisman Energy in Sudan, have come under fire for unethical business practices in failed states and conflict zones.

When governments are not able to enforce the rule of law and hold actors accountable, profits often take precedence over people. This approach, however, is short sighted and can often have very negative long-term implications for the company's bottom line. Given the high costs international businesses face in the event of political violence, being proactive in facing these threats is imperative. Corporate policy makers recognize the utility of engaging the community in peace building.

Colombia has one of the largest economies in South America, with untapped resources and human capital, while simultaneously experiencing one of the longest ongoing internal conflicts, with guerilla and paramilitary troops active since the 1960s.

The armed conflict in Colombia has huge material costs, amounting to around 3 percent of the gross domestic product. The civil war has killed an estimated 220,000 people, and an end to this violence is likely to produce both social and economic dividends.

Although Colombia's economy has taken off as FARC rebels have been pushed into more remote areas, bombings remain a challenge for the expanding mining and oil sectors as recently as last week.

Historically, companies in Colombia often faced large costs of conflict, such as kidnapping, violence, and pressure from leftist guerillas, which motivated them to become involved in building peace.

In 2014, an estimated $500 million was lost in oil revenues due to insurgent attacks on energy infrastructure. These costs have pushed the business sector to be very supportive of peace negotiations both to resolve the armed conflict and to protect assets and operations.