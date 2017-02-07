WORLD
1 MIN READ
Historic vote helps DeVos become US education secretary
For the first time a US vice president had to cast a tie-breaking vote to nominate a cabinet member.
Historic vote helps DeVos become US education secretary
Betsy DeVos has been criticised for not knowing much about the public-school system. / TRT World and Agencies
By Staff Reporter
February 7, 2017

A last minute interference by US Vice President Mike Pence on Tuesday helped the Republicans confirm Betsy DeVos as the new education secretary.

In what was a historic event when it came to nominating a cabinet member, two Republicans decided to side with the Democrats against DeVos, resulting in a 50-50 tie.

"This was the first time in history that a vice president has cast a tie-breaking vote," reported TRT World's Tetiana Anderson from Washington DC

Recommended

DeVos has been a divisive nominee because of her views on the management of the public-school system in the US.

Here's more from TRT World's Tetiana Anderson.

SOURCE:TRT World
Explore
Ecuador detains five after attack on President Noboa's car
‘I stand with the people’: An aid worker carries the burden of hope in Gaza
By Zulal Sema, Alam El-Din Sadiq
At least 18 killed after landslide hits bus in northern India
Turkish defence firm delivers combat systems to Indonesian Navy
US-Canada 'working closely' on 'Golden Dome' missile system: Trump
Azerbaijan takes Turkic bloc chair, proposes joint drills, energy corridor
Turkish, Russian leaders discuss bilateral ties, regional, global issues
Charlie Kirk faced pressure from Jewish donors before his death, US commentator claims
Kremlin: US deliveries of Tomahawk missiles to Kiev could lead to 'serious escalation'
Israeli blockade forces Gaza babies to share oxygen masks: UNICEF
Moscow rules out troop deployment to Kabul; Taliban averse to any foreign military bases
Syria, SDF reach 'immediate, comprehensive' ceasefire
After two years of Gaza genocide, experts urge Israel’s removal from the UN
Pope Leo to visit Türkiye and Lebanon in his first trip abroad
Quantum leaps: Trio win Nobel Physics Prize for breakthroughs that made quantum theory tangible
Decoding the mystery of drones over Europe: False flag ops or Russian hybrid tactics?
By Murat Sofuoglu