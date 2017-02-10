Anti-terrorism forces arrested four, including a 16-year-old girl, on suspicion of plotting a terrorist attack in the country, the interior ministry said on Friday.

Police raided the residence of a 20-year-old man in the southern French city of Montpellier and uncovered a makeshift laboratory filled with ingredients for making homemade explosives.

"The initial indications are that an imminent attack on French soil has been thwarted," Interior Minister Bruno Le Roux said in a statement.

The arrest came as the suspects were buying acetone to use in the making of triacetone triperoxide (TATP), a highly-explosive homemade device. TATP was previously used in the November 2015 attack in Paris and the March 2016 attack in Brussels.

The owner of the house was arrested along with three others — a 33-year-old man, a 26-year-old man and a 16-year-old girl — according to the prosecutor's office.