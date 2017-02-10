The Israeli West Bank barrier is a symbol of "apartheid" and "separation" for Palestinians, reports TRT World.

Israel built the wall in 2002, at the height of the second Intifada - the Palestinian uprising - to secure its border along the Green Line.

The Green Line or the 1949 Armistice Border was curved out after the Arab-Israeli War fought a year earlier. It serves as a de facto border of Israel.

However, the wall is not entirely built along the Green Line – intended to separate Israeli land from Palestinian territory in the West Bank. At many places it runs across farmlands owned by the Palestinians.