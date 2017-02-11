Hundreds of whales that were stranded on a New Zealand beach could have come onshore because of a shark attack, rescue officials said.

More than 400 pilot whales were stranded on South Island on Friday. Most of them died and rescuers were trying to help surviving ones back into the sea on Saturday.

One whale had been found with bite wounds and great white sharks were known to be in the area, said Department of Conservation ranger Mike Ogle.

"There's one carcass out there with some shark bites in it - but not a big one, just a small one, but quite fresh bites so yeah, there's something out there."

Rescuers defied a shark threat to form a human chain in a bid to keep a further 200 whales from becoming stranded.