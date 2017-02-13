Best record, best album, best pop solo performance, best pop vocal album and song of the year – Adele scooped up five awards with her album '25' at the 59th Annual Grammy Awards.

Adele is now the only artist who has won Grammys twice for best album, record, and song of the year. Though Adele defeated Beyonce in several categories, her album of the year acceptance speech was a moving ode to the singer and songwriter behind the album 'Lemonade'.

"I can't possibly accept this award, and I'm very humble and very grateful. But my artist of my life is Beyonce. This album for me, the 'Lemonade' album, was so monumental," Adele said.

Her appreciation of Beyonce continued offstage when reporters heard her say:

Chance the Rapper made another kind of history after he won best new artist, best rap album, and best rap performer for being the first Grammy winner who drops his music online instead of using the traditional model of selling records.

TRT World's Showcase presenter, Vanessa Conneely has more about the award ceremony.

More big winners