Turkish troops and Syrian rebel fighters are pushing deeper into the Daesh stronghold al-Bab in Syria after entering the town from three sides, rebels said.

The latest push comes a day after President Recep Tayyip Erdogan vowed to capture al-Bab soon. War monitoring groups and activists in Syria said the fight for al-Bab has transitioned into an urban war after opposition forces managed to advance and capture several buildings and roundabouts in the northern and western sides of the city.

TRT World'sIolo Ap Dafyddhas more details.

Safe zones

Both Turkey's foreign minister and president have suggested Turkey will continue its fight in Syria under Operation Euphrates Shield – a military action that started in August 2016 to secure Turkey's border with Syria – once the town of al-Bab is retaken from Daesh.

The Turkish president, who is on a four-day visit to the Gulf states, indicated on Sunday that the Turkish forces could also be involved in the fight to remove Daesh from the group's de facto Syrian capital of Raqqa.

"Al-Bab will be soon cleared from Daesh. Then to the east there are issues of Manbij and Raqqa that need to be resolved. We shared our views with the new US administration and CIA, and we will follow the developments in line with our stance," Erdogan said.