The US on Monday imposed sanctions on Venezuelan Vice President Tareck El Aissami.

He's been accused of playing a major role in international drug trafficking.

Blacklisting El Aissami is the the first crackdown by the Trump administration against a top official in President Nicolas Maduro's government. He is the most senior Venezuelan official ever to be targeted.

He's also accused of having ties to the Lebanon-based terror group, Hezbollah.

El Aissami denies being involved in any criminal activity