Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan landed in Qatar on Tuesday on the last leg of a three-day Gulf tour meant to strengthen the country's political and economic ties with the oil-rich countries.

His agenda for the meeting with the Emir of Qatar, Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad al-Thani, was expected to include both regional and international developments, including the ongoing conflict in Syria. "The Syria crisis, developments in Yemen and the fight against terrorism will all be on the agenda of talks [in Qatar] due to their negative impact on regional stability," Turkish Ambassador to Qatar Ahmet Demirok told Qatar's official QNA news agency.

Before visiting Qatar, Erdogan had visited Bahrain and Saudi Arabia.

TRT World'sHasan Abdullah reports from Doha.

The relations between the two countries have developed significantly in recent years amid joint efforts to resolve outstanding regional crises.

According to Demirok, Turkey is expected to enhance bilateral cooperation with Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) member states, especially with Qatar.