Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro's government ordered the suspension of CNN's Spanish-language service from Venezuela's airwaves on Wednesday, accusing it of distorting the truth in coverage.

Minutes after the government regulator, Conatel, announced the suspension, US-based 'CNN en Espanol' disappeared from Venezuela's major cable providers.

The network had irked the government with various reports, including one alleging passports and visas were being sold illegally at Venezuela's embassy in Iraq, including to terrorists.

​"They defame and distort the truth ... inciting aggression against the sovereignty of Venezuela and its institutions," Conatel said in its statement.

Foreign Minister Delcy Rodriguez lambasted the channel, saying the passport story was an "imperialistic media operation."

CNN said the government was unfairly denying Venezuelans a 20-year news service, but added that its signal would be available for free on YouTube.

"At CNN en Espanol we believe in the vital role that freedom of press plays in a healthy democracy," it added.

Venezuela-US relations at a low

The spat with the network has come at a delicate time in US-Venezuelan ties after Washington this week blacklisted Maduro's Vice President Tareck El Aissami on drug charges in the first bilateral flare-up under US President Donald Trump.

Venezuelan officials have reacted furiously, though the president ruled out escalating the dispute.