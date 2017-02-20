WORLD
2 MIN READ
Going bilingual at University of Texas
Professor Dagoberto Ramirez, who teaches in English and Spanish at the varsity's Rio Grande Valley campus, says encouraging two languages in the classroom is a strategy for a successful future in America.
Going bilingual at University of Texas
Professor Dagoberto Ramirez who teaches at the University of Texas Rio Grande Valley wants the nation to be more open to Spanish culture even as the country is led by a Republican president whose politics are seen by some as less than inclusive. / TRT World and Agencies
By Staff Reporter
February 20, 2017

Officials in the United States are expected to discuss border security and immigration later this week. As Mexicans protest President Donald Trump's wall and undocumented immigrants get rounded up, some living in the US border state Texas are offering a more inclusive approach.

More than a quarter of the 27 million people in Texas speak Spanish.

A professor at University of Texas Rio Grande Valley – 18 kilometres from the Mexican border – thinks removing language barriers is one way to make the locals and the nation be more receptive to Spanish culture. Professor Dagoberto Ramirez teaches a programme - bilingually.

"The whole idea of bilingualism...is that a person with two languages is worth two people," Ramirez said.

Recommended

Professor Ramirez says encouraging both languages in the classroom is a strategy for a future of success in a changing America, one led by a Republican president whose politics are seen by some as less than inclusive.

The local chairman of the Republican party agrees with Ramirez's strategy. Bilingualism ability is good for the economy, according to Sergio Sanchez.

TRT World'sTetiana Anderson takes us inside the public university system with a unique approach to bilingual education.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
India, UK hold maritime drills ahead of British prime minister's New Delhi visit
The Philippines' Cebu region records over 8,000 aftershocks following a 6.9 magnitude quake
India probes Adani Defence for $9 million tax evasion on missile parts imports
‘Hijabs torn off, medicine stolen’: British activist on Gaza flotilla recounts Israeli abuse
EU moves to restrict Russian diplomats' travel amid spying concerns and escalating drone strikes
Two years of Israel's genocide in Gaza: Palestinians starved, silenced and betrayed
Medical aid chopper crashes on Sacramento freeway, at least three suffer critical injuries
US spent $21.7 billion of American taxpayers' money to fund Israel's war on Gaza
Indonesia ends rescue effort at collapsed boarding school with 61 confirmed dead
Two years on, thousands of Palestinians are missing in Gaza as desperate families search for clues
US lawmakers urge Trump to press Israel to release detained Americans from Gaza flotilla
UN calls Syria’s interim legislature 'an important step' in transition
‘Left without food and water’: European activists recount abuse after Israel seizes Gaza flotilla
Syria announces results of 1st parliamentary elections since Assad’s ouster
US government shutdown enters second week with no deal in sight
Turkish, Saudi state railways ink deal for cooperation on infrastructure, maintenance