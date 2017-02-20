Officials in the United States are expected to discuss border security and immigration later this week. As Mexicans protest President Donald Trump's wall and undocumented immigrants get rounded up, some living in the US border state Texas are offering a more inclusive approach.

More than a quarter of the 27 million people in Texas speak Spanish.

A professor at University of Texas Rio Grande Valley – 18 kilometres from the Mexican border – thinks removing language barriers is one way to make the locals and the nation be more receptive to Spanish culture. Professor Dagoberto Ramirez teaches a programme - bilingually.

"The whole idea of bilingualism...is that a person with two languages is worth two people," Ramirez said.