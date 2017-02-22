Who are these game-changers?

They are both experienced bankers.

Sarah Al Suhaimi will head Saudi Arabia's stock exchange, Tadawaul, the largest securities market in the Middle East.

She has worked her way up through Saudi Arabia's male-dominated financial sector, holding key positions in investment firms over the years.

A Harvard University alumna, Suhaimi was also the first female chief executive of a Saudi investment bank when she took the role at NCB Capital in 2014.

In another first for Saudi women, Rania Mahmoud Nashar, was appointed to run Samba Financial Group, one of the largest banks in the kingdom.

She has two decades of experience in the financial sector and has held several positions at the same bank.

Nashar is the only Saudi woman certified as an anti-money laundering specialist by an American association of experts.

Are these the most prominent appointments for Saudi women?

Not really.

Women have in recent years started working in professions like architecture and engineering. Their increased participation has coincided with the change in Saudi Arabia's attitude towards women.

In offices and malls, young women are making their presence felt by selling everything from lingerie to investment plans.

Lubna Olayan, the CEO of multi-billion-dollar Olayan Financing, is one such example.

She started working for her father's company, which has franchising agreements with big brands like Burger King, in 1983 and has since steered its expansion.

Lubna was the only woman in the company for next 18 years. That's how long it took to convince colleagues to allow another woman to work with them.