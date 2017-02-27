Chemical weapons experts are "mystified" over reports that a nerve gas was used to murder Kim Jong-nam, the estranged half-brother of North Korean leader Kim Jong-un, according to a New Scientist article.

Malaysian investigators insist Kim was poisoned using VX by two women at Kuala Lumpur International Airport on February 13, and died en route to the hospital.

"I have more questions than answers at this point," the science magazine quoted Richard Guthrie, formerly of the Stockholm International Peace Research Institute, as saying.

New Scientist explained that the nerve agent VX is the most toxic substance known, saying "10 milligrammes of the oily liquid on your skin, less than a drop, is lethal."

Similar symptoms but slow reaction

"But Kim took some time to show any symptoms, while the poison was handled by unprotected assailants, and didn't contaminate other people," the magazine said.

"The attacker was handling a cloth with no apparent protection, not wielding a syringe. The women are then said to have run to a washroom to wash their hands, where one vomited. Both are consistent with VX," the article said.

"But nothing else seems to have happened to them, even though they were apprehended soon after."

"Any splash of a tiny droplet anywhere on her body would have resulted in some symptoms," the magazine quoted chemical weapons expert Jean-Pascal Zanders as saying.