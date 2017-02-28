The judge of a UK-based inquest into the deaths of the 30 Britons who died in a Daesh-claimed attack at Sousse in Tunisia said on Tuesday that the Tunisian police response was "at best shambolic, at worst cowardly," but said there was no "neglect" by the tour operator TUI.

Families of those killed have been critical of TUI for not highlighting British government warnings around travel to Tunisia in their advertising for holidays.

TRT World's Myriam Francois reports from London.

Gunman Seifeddine Rezgui killed 38 people, including the 30 British tourists and three Irish citizens at the Riu Imperial Marhaba Hotel in Sousse, Tunisia.