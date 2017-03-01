WORLD
ECO summit in Pakistan discusses regional peace and trade
Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan attended the Economic Cooperation Organisation summit, a meeting of regional leaders, and said political issues cannot be separated from economics.
Pakistan's Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif (L) welcomes Turkey's President Recep Tayyip Erdogan to Islamabad on February 28, 2017. / TRT World and Agencies
By Staff Reporter
March 1, 2017

The 10-nation Economic Cooperation Organisation (ECO) summit concluded on Wednesday with the adoption of the Islamabad Declaration.

President Recep Tayyip Erdogan representend Turkey at the two-day regional meeting held in Pakistan's capital Islamabad.

Leaders from Afghanistan, Azerbaijan, Iran, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Pakistan, Tajikistan, Turkey, Turkmenistan and Uzbekistan attended the summit.

Turkey, Iran, and Pakistan established the ECO in 1985. It succeeded the Regional Cooperation for Development which the three countries founded in 1964 to promote cooperation among member states.

TRT World's Hasan Abdullah is in Islamabad and has this update on the summit.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
